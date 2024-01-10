‘Lal Salaam’ team comes with new release date

The eagerly awaited film, "Lal Salaam," featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in a pivotal role, was initially set for a Sankranti release, but due to undisclosed reasons, its launch was postponed. The latest announcement from the film's team brings news of a rescheduled release date.



"Lal Salaam" is now slated for a grand worldwide premiere on February 9th, which comes as a surprise given that February is typically not regarded as a favorable month for film releases. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth take on the lead roles, with the film being helmed by director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Rajinikanth himself.

Notable contributions to the cast include Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Nirosha in significant roles, while Subaskaran from Lyca Productions is spearheading the production. The musical score for the movie is being crafted by the renowned AR Rahman. Interestingly, "Lal Salaam" is set to go head-to-head with Ravi Teja's "Eagle" at the Tollywood box office, adding an extra layer of anticipation to its release.