‘Master’ scheduled for Diwali?

The news that cinema theatres can reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity has received mixed reactions. Reports from Chennai as reported in Tamil media take a practical view of this conditional clearance.

It says that it is a viable condition as most of the days, barring weekends, the occupancy in cinema theatres around the country is not more than 50 per cent.

Viewed from this perspective, speculations have gained ground, says Dina Thanthi, that the Thalapathy film ' Master' which has been waiting in the wings for many months now may finally have a theatrical release on Diwali, November 14.

With social distancing and other SOPs, the fans will like to enjoy the film for more than a week, which is what the dedicated backers of the hero would have wanted it to go on with full house collections.

The industry pundits say an extended run will keep the business steady and also fulfill the promise made by the production banner that the film will have only a theatrical release. This is unlike the films of Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya who have taken the OTT and DTH routes, they point out.