Mavane Lyrical Video From Pattas Is Out…

Pattas is the upcoming movie of Tamil actor Dhanush. Directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, this movie has high expectations from the audience as Dhanush is portraying a dual role in this movie. It is said that Dhanush will be seen in a father-son dual role, where he goes beardless for the son's part of shooting.

It will be interesting to see Dhanush in a dual role after Aasuran. Dhanush also has a good understanding with cinematographer Om Prakash as it is the fourth collaboration of this pair. After Maari, Anegan and Maari 2, this pair is also working for Pattas.

Sneha will be playing lead actress role to the father role of Dhanush while Mehreen Pizrada will be seen as the love interest of son's role of Dhanush. Nasser, Naveen Chandra and Munishkanth will be seen in other important roles.

As the release date is coming closer, the makers are releasing songs from the movie one after the other to create curiosity among the audience. In the same way, #Mavane lyrical video has been dropped out yesterday. This song garnered many views in very less time and is trending on Twitter.

Here is the lyrical video for our readers… Have a look!

This movie is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arun Thyagarajan under Satya Jyoti Films banner. The tunes for the movie are scored by Vivek-Mervin which is going to hit the big screens on 16th January, 2020.