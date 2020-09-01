Nayanthara Confirms Vignesh Shivan Now Officially Her Family

Tamil cinema celebrities Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan landed in Kochi to celebrate Onam at Nayanthara's home town. The pair who had confined themselves to Tamil Nadu capital Chennai over the last few months due to covid-19, was seen coming out of a chartered plane at Cochin airport.

Vignesh shared a few pictures of himself with the actress within the chartered plane and also outside after getting down from the plane.

The rumored couple seem be spending some happy time together in lockdown and in a recent interview, the director had stated that both of them are in a happy space and they have certain goals to be achieved personally before thinking about their marriage.

Vignesh has a movie in his kitty by name "Kaathu vaakula Rendu Kadhal' which he has to direct after the closure of the lockdown. The director is all set to direct the above movie which has Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the star cast.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara shared some pictures of her Onam celebrations with her family and Sivan on her instagram handle. With onam wishes in Malayalam, the South Indian Lady Superstar was all smiles as she happily posed for pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. An interesting picture was that of Vignesh with Nayan's mom which she captioned family throwing hints that she may have got her family's green signal for her relationship with Shivan. The caption also means that Vignesh Shivan is now officially part of Nayan's family.

Here's the picture we are talking about...





Have a look at Nayanthara's Onam pictires from her Kerala residence



