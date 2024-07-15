Nayanthara to Return in 'Mookuthi Amman' Sequel

The wait is finally over for fans of the divine comedy, Mookuthi Amman. Production house Vels Film International has officially announced the much-awaited sequel to the 2020 blockbuster. The film, which garnered immense love and success despite its OTT release due to the pandemic, is all set to grace the silver screen once again.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara will reprise her iconic role as the benevolent goddess in Mookuthi Amman 2. The original film, a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and spirituality, struck a chord with audiences of all ages. RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Smriti Venkat, and Mailaswamy delivered stellar performances alongside Nayanthara, contributing to the film's massive success.





While the cast and crew for the sequel are yet to be finalised, there's strong speculation that the original team might reunite for this divine venture. Krish's enchanting music was a highlight of the first part, and fans eagerly anticipate his musical magic in the sequel.

Mookuthi Amman revolves around the life of Angels Ramaswamy (RJ Balaji), a struggling reporter from Kashibugga. His family's misfortunes lead him to seek solace in their family deity, which eventually introduces him to the extraordinary goddess with a broken nose, played by Nayanthara. The film explores Ramaswamy's journey as he embarks on a mission to fulfill the goddess's wish for a grand temple, as big as Tirupati.

With the sequel confirmed, the excitement surrounding Mookuthi Amman 2 is palpable. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the film's storyline, cast, and release date. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project!