Nayanthara's Past Affair With Married Director Comes Back To Haunt Her

This is literally blast from the past. While we think that we have moved on, there are situations that refuse to leave us. A classic case is that of Kollywood actress Nayanthara. She was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar and Ajith's Viswasam. The actress's career graph is on an upward swing. However, on the personal front, she suddenly finds herself being cornered.

We all know that Nayan had a full-fledged affair with choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva. They were even planning to get hitched. However, for reasons best known to the couple, the duo parted ways.

Now, years after Nayan-Prabhu Deva breakup, the director's ex-wife Ramlath is washing the dirty linen in public. And her comments in an interview has gone viral and created a storm on social media. In her interview, she has said that Nayan was rightly punished for stealing someone else's husband.

And she has also said that if she crossed paths with the actress, she would definitely give her a kick. This remark has created a controversy on the internet.