New film announced for Kamal's younger daughter

Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of thespian Kamal Haasan is to feature in a new venture 'Achcham Madam Naanam' to be bankrolled by Trend Loud India Digital Private Limited, entering into feature film production for the first time.

While elder sister Shruti Haasan has been making waves for nearly a decade starring in multi-lingual productions and music videos, the younger one has been relatively low profile. Her debut was in the Hindi film ' Shamitabh' five years ago and she has been seen only in two or three films later.

Trend Loud is a known name in the OTT and YouTube platforms with a variety of sitcoms and stand-up comedies which have been received well. It is to be seen whether they replicate their success on the big screen too.