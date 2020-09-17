Popular Tamil hero Ramarajan tests Covid positive

Shortly after an actor and media professional Florent C Pereira died on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tamil media reported that actor Ramarajan, (called 'MGR' during his heydays in the 1980s and 1990s for his 'Minimum Guarantee Return' for most of his releases) has been afflicted with corona.

Ramarajan has not just been a successful star for the town and rural audience in the State but also a successful politician representing AIADMK as an MLA, during the heydays of J Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu has reported many cases of VIPs in both politics and cinema fields getting affected with the pandemic and a few unfortunately succumbing to it too. In this case, Ramarajan has been admitted to the famed The King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai.