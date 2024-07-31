‘Raayan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush's Movie Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark

The latest Tamil blockbuster, ‘Raayan,’ starring the charismatic Dhanush, has been making significant waves at the box office. Despite initial mixed reviews, the film has seen impressive collections and is well on its way to becoming a major hit. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious Sun Pictures banner, ‘Raayan’ was released on July 26th. Let's delve into the detailed collection figures and the reasons behind its success.

‘Raayan’ has consistently drawn audiences over the past five days. Here's a breakdown of the film's earnings:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 38 crore

Rs 38 crore Telugu States: Rs 7 crore

Rs 7 crore Karnataka: Rs 6 crore

Rs 6 crore Kerala: Rs 3 crore

Rs 3 crore Other Indian States: Rs 2 crore

In just four days,’Raayan’ amassed a staggering Rs 56 crore in India alone. On the fifth day, the film continued to perform robustly, collecting an additional Rs 6 crore domestically and Rs 7 crore globally. Here’s the day-wise collection on the fifth day:

Tamil: Rs 3.5 crore

Rs 3.5 crore Telugu: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Other States (Kannada, Kerala, Hindi): Rs 1.5 crore

‘Raayan’ has also been a sensation overseas. The film recently surpassed the $500K mark in North America and achieved a significant milestone of 3 million dollars overseas. Including collections from North America and other international markets, ‘Raayan’ has garnered Rs 30 crore overseas. This brings the film’s worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 93 crore.

‘Raayan,’ a deeply emotional tale centred on the bond between siblings, was produced on a hefty budget of approximately Rs 90 crore. The film is being showcased on about 1600 screens globally. Regarding the pre-release business, ‘Raayan’ secured Rs 45 crore worldwide. For the film to be deemed profitable, it needed to achieve a share of Rs 46 crore and a gross collection exceeding Rs 90 crore. Trade analysts confirm that ‘Raayan’ has nearly reached the break-even point, signaling a profitable venture.