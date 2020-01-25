Rajinikanth's next Thalaiva168 gets a title

Rajinikanth is happy with the audience response to his recent release Darbar. The film did well at the box office and still running to packed houses. Rajinikanth managed to woo his fans in the role of a police officer dealing with drug mafia. AR Murugadoss too made sure to include all the elements to make it a perfect commercial pot-boiler.

Post Darbar, the Kollywood superstar has moved on to his next project. The film is being directed by Siruthai Siva. when it comes to the Thalaiva, everything is larger than life. So will it be in case of this movie too? We hear the film will be shot on a huge scale.

The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, where a huge set was erected for the purpose. The team is planning the next schedule.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife over the title of the Rajini-Siva movie. If a recent report is to be believed then two titles are being considered for Rajini's next. It could be Annatha or Mannavan. It is learnt that Rajinikanth is yet to give his nod to the title. It remains to be seen which title will the Thalaiva choose.

This will be Rajinikanth's 168th film. The Kollywood superstar has joined hands with Viswasam director Siruthai Siva. Thalaiva168 will be set in a rural backdrop and boasts of an impressive star cast. Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play a key role while Meena and Khushbu will share screen space in Thalaiva168. Soori and Satish form part of supporting cast. D Imman is scording the music for the movie.

Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project. This is the third time that Rajinikanth has joined hands with the production house. The dup had collaborated earlier for Petta and Enthiran.