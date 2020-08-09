'Rangasthalam' to be remade in Tamil?

Raghava Lawrence has shot up to the A-listers list within less than a decade after he made his debut as a director in Telugu featuring films with Nagarjuna. News is that there is a move to reprise the 2018 hit 'Rangasthalam' in Tamil featuring Lawrence with Nikki Galrani playing the female lead.

In Tamil, he has been known in recent times for the 'Muni' franchise which has been a major hit in south Indian markets. The dancer-turned- hero-cum-director is now awaiting the OTT release of his film 'Laxmi Bomb'.

Yet, the remake news has not been received all that well by his fans as they fear remakes have not worked out well for Lawrence. Two of his last films which were from Telugu ( 'Pataas') and Kannada ('Shivalinga') did not do well, and hence it would be good if he re-evaluates his options, they feel.