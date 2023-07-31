Shiv Rajkumar opens up about his role in ’Jailer’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” is looking to cash in on the Independence Day weekend. The songs released to date have got a thumping response. The theatrical trailer will be released soon. The USA bookings have already begun, and the initial trend is fantastic.



Kannada star hero Shiv Rajkumar, who is part of “Jailer,” spoke about his role in a recent interview. He said that he would be there in the film for about 11 minutes and added that he didn’t want to listen to the story initially as it is a Rajini’s film. Shiv Rajkumar stated that Nelson insisted him to listen to the story.

The actor further mentioned that he would come at a crucial juncture in the movie and again in the climax portions. He added that despite the limited screen time, his role will have a lot of impact and that he was blown away by director Nelson’s making.