Shruti Gears Up For OTT Release After Interview Controversy

Multilingual actress Shruthi Haasan is now on damage control mode. The statement she made during an interview has sparked a debate among Netizens.

"If one wants to stay for a long time in the film industry one has to do some commercial movies. I too have worked in some block buster movies although I didn't like so much working in those movies. But now, I have to honestly select my movies," the actress had said. This statement had given rise to a controversy.

Shruti Haasan's biggest blockbuster movies in her career are Tollywood movies 'Gabbar Singh' and "Race Gurram". Now, the question some people are asking is if Shruthi Haasan didn't want to act with Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun in those movies.

However, to put to rest all the controversy her simple statement has created, Shruthi has given justification for her statement through Twitter. "Some Telugu portals have misquoted my statement given to certain National media channela. I feel proud to have worked in "Gabbar Singh" and "Race Gurram". Especially for having acted with Pawan Kalyan in "Gabbar Singh" which gave a big boost to my professional career. South Indian film field and that too Tollywood has a special place in my heart," thus tweeted Shruthi Haasan, and added that she had given that interview keeping Bollywood in view.

Shruthi Haasan who is back after two years break is busy with a series of movies including "Pudam Pudu Kaalai" which incorporates five stories. This movie will be released on OTT on October 16. Shruthi Haasan has carved a niche for herself not only in South Indian movies but also in Bollywood. Besides, she is also a good singer.

Her recent song has drawn a lot of appreciation from her co-stars.