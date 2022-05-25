Sivakartikeyan's Don Crossed 100 Crore Collections at Box Office

The most hyped film Don was released worldwide on 13th May. It has been successfully running since its release with positive talk. Continuing its dominance at the box office, the film has entered and crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. Earlier films like Beast have been released but could not impact the box office. Thus, this film collecting 100 crores is a big achievement for both the hero and the producers.



Cibi Chakravarthi directed this film, and SJ Surya and Samuthirakani played other important roles. Priyanka Mohan plays a female lead next to Siva Karthikeyan in this successful film. It is a story of a young aspiring film director set in a college backdrop with a few fun moments. The film is also ready to stream online on OTT, probably next month, and Netflix has acquired its OTT rights.