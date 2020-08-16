Suriya Breaks Silence On Meera Mithun's Controversial Comments On Nepotism

Nepotism is a hot topic that is doing the rounds in the film industry all over the country. It's time the topic is subdued before it takes an ugly turn. While the controversy began with Kangna Ranaut's tirade against nepotism on Karan Johar's famous chat show, the controversy has now created a storm across industries.

The allegations by Meera Mithun about nepotism has become a matter of debate in Kollywood. She had alleged that actors Suriya and Vijay belong to the mafia gang which is backing nepotism in the industry.

She had also alleged that they are paying for troll pages on social media to target her. Now, Suriya has reacted to these allegations on social media by requesting fans to ignore such comments and use their valuable time for constructive matters.

He has also thanked famous director Bharathi Raj for supporting him and Vijay in this regard."My dear brothers and sisters I desire that you should spend your time and energy for constructive matters. My whole hearted thanks to the legendary director Bharathi Raj," thus stated Suriya and added that fans must not devalue themselves by reacting to such comments.

Meanwhile, Suriya fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of his movie " Soorarai Pottru which was already due to release but had to be postponed like many other movies due to the pandemic.Suriya has not signed any movie as of now post this movie'.

The actor's wife Jyothika's latest movie Ponmagal Vanthal released on the OTT platform and earned some good review while Suriya himself who had produced the movie under his home banner came in for a lot of criticism from distributors and theatre owners for opting digital release for the courtroom drama.