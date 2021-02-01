Suriya To Romance Priyanka Mohan in 40th Movie

Kollywood actor Suriya is on cloud nine following the massive success of his latest outing 'Soorarai Pottru'. The movie was not only a super hit but has even stepped into the Oscars arena.



Suriya, who is riding high on the movie's success, has announced his 40th movie. Fans were inquisitive not only about Suriya's 40th movie, but also about the details of the other crew members of his new movie like director, lead actress and so on.



Now, we hear that the actor's next yet to be titled movie will be directed by Pandi Raj. Actress Priyanka Mohan will be seen as the lead actress in this movie. Priyanka has already acted in a Telugu movie and is currently working in a Tamil movie "Doctor" with Shiva Karthikeyan. This movie is all set to hit theatres shortly.



Now Priyanka is getting ready to share screen space with Suriya. The 40th movie of Suriya will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Suriya's fans are now more inquisitive about Suriya's selection of stories for his movies after the success of "Soorarai Pottru'. It was also said that the actor had given his consent to act in a movie called "Aruva" directed by Hari.

This movie will also be on sets shortly. Besides these, Suriya has a few more movies in hand. Suriya will be seen in a famous tamil novel based movie directed by Vetrimaran. This has the backdrop of the "Jallikattu" sports like events that are usually held in Tamil Nadu. However, Suriya's 40 movie is likely to go on floors prior to these movies.

