Suriya's Decision To Release Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal On OTT Angers Theatre Owners

With coronavirus claiming lives, there seems to be no end lockdown which started in India on March 25. The states are forced to postpone the reopening of establishments while prioritising the health of community. However, it is no news that several sectors are severely affected by this development. Cinema is no exception.

Most moviemakers have either halted production of the project till the end of lockdown or busy with post production works of their movies. As you know a lot of movies were lined up for release in April-May. Summer releases are not new as makers either choose festivals or holiday season to ensure maximum crowd in theatres. Among those eyeing summer release in Kollywood included Vijay's Master, Ajith's Valimai and Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhaal. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya and directed by JJ Fredrick. Ponmagal Vandhaal was scheduled to hit theatres on March 27 but had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

This move by Suriya's 2D Entertainment which is producing the movie Pon Magal Vandhaal has angered theatre owners. Paneerselvam, the General secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre owners association has released a clip in which he has accused Ponmagal Vandhal makers of flouting the movie release rules.

Condemning the move, the General Secy has said that a movie must on OTT only after its theatrical release as per rules and this movie producer has violated the rule. He also goes on to say despite repeated request, the producers don't want to budge on their decision. Hence they have even warned the producers saying they will not allow any of their future productions in theatres.