Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Theatrical Distribution Rights Sold

Kollywood actor Suriya Sivakumar is looking forward to the release of his next titled Soorarai Pottru. The movie is directed by Sudhara Kongara. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Sikhya Entertainment (Guneet Monga). The movie is based on real life incidents from the journey of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life events.

Soorarai Pottru has Mohan Babu, Kabita Ranjini, Jackie Shroff and Aparna Balamurali in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music in the movie. The film's budget is estimated to be Rs 15 crores.

Like Ajith's Valimai and Vijay's Master, Suriya's Soorai Pottru release too has been released. Now, while the makers are busy with the post production works and waiting for the end of lockdown to resume the final schedule, we hear that there is a lot of demand for distribution rights of the Suriya movie.

If a buzz making the news in Kollywood film circles is any indication, then the distribution rights of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has been sold for a whopping 55 crores. We already told you that Suriya's Soorarai Pottru's theatrical distribution rights in Kerala were purchased by Spark pictures. Now the makers are on cloud nine and betting on raking in more pre-release business with distribution in other areas too.