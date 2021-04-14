Tamannah Launches The Kajal Aggarwal's 'Ghosty' First Look Poster

Kollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal is all busy with a handful of projects. Off late, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Ghosty' unveiled the first look poster on social media. Another ace actress Tamannah Bhatia has launched the first look poster and congratulated Kajal and her team.

Along with sharing the posters on her Twitter page, Tamannah also wrote, "Very happy to launch @MsKajalAggarwal's #Ghosty first look. Best wishes to entire team. Dir by #Kalyaan".



This poster showsKajal Aggarwal along withS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Urvashi, Suresh Menon, Livingston, SanthanaBharathi, Mayilsamy, Sathyan,andDevadarshini. All of them are sitting and posing for a pic with the background of parliament and along with a few horror elements.

Even Kajal Aggarwal retweeted Tamannah's post and thanked her for the launch.

She thanked Tammanah jotting down, "Thank you Tammy".

Touted to be a horror-comedy, Ghosty movie is directed by Kalyan and will be the director's third venture after Gulaebaghavali and Jackpot movies.Ghosty movie is being made in both Telugu and Tamil languages by Seed Pictures banner.

Speaking about other projects of Kajal Aggarwal, she will be part of Acharya, Hey Sinamika and Indian 2 movies. She is also roped in to play the lead actress role on Nagarjuna's next movie.

Acharya movie is being directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This flick is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners.