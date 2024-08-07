Tamil blockbuster ‘Super Deluxe’ set for grand Telugu release on August 9

The critically acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe is set to make a grand entry into the Telugu market on August 9. Produced by Deivasigamani, Theerthamalai, and Poola Madhu under the banner of Deivaselvitheertham Films, the film is directed by Thiagaraja Kumararaja and features a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha, Ramyakrishna, Mysskin, Gayathrie, and Bhagavathi Perumal.

Super Deluxe, which achieved significant success in Tamil, is celebrated for its unique storytelling through four intertwined narratives. Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of a unique female character has earned him numerous accolades. The film’s musical score by Yuvan Shankar Raja, alongside the work of cinematographers P.S. Vinod and Nirav Shah, has also received high praise. With its upcoming Telugu release, Super Deluxe continues to attract attention and acclaim for its innovative approach and compelling performances.