Thala Ajit Fans' Wait For Valimai Gets Longer 

Kollywood actor Thala Ajith fans have already gone crazy awaiting the first look and teaser of his upcoming movie "Valimai". But the team has kept everything under wraps and ensured no news about the movie gets leaked. They have said that any such things will be disclosed at the right time.

However, fans are expecting the team to come up with some thing or the other during every festival which is not happening. But the latest report from sources close to the unit say that the first look from Valimai will come out only after the completion of the film's Production.



The Valimai team has made meticulous plans to entertain the fans with continuous updates and they are sure that fans will get excited after the execution of their plan. The racing scenes in Valimai are currently being shot in Pune, and the songs are yet to be canned, we hear.



The movie which is being directed by H Vinoth, is likely to be completed in the month of January or in early February. Hence, Ajith fans' waiting period will hopefully end in a month. Ajith, who will be seen in a cop role in the movie, will have Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, Sumithra, and Raj Ayyappa as his co stars in crucial roles in the movie.The music will be scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the movie is being produced by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Zee studios.