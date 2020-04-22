Thala Ajith Sir Is Kind Hearted: Raghava Lawrence

Remember a few days back we told you that a Kollywood actor who had worked with Thala Ajith in the blockbuster hit Billa 2 had shared a video seeking help? In the video, the actor Theepetty Ganesan had shared the financial crisis he was in due to the ongoing coronavirus and also appealed to Thala Ajith to help him in this difficult times. Now, Raghava Lawrence has come out in siupport of Theepetty Ganesan.

We know that Raghava Lawrence has donated generously for the corona relief funds. Not only to PM Cares, the Kanchana actor has also donated to the CM relief fund from the advance he received for his upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2. Lawrence will reprise the role of Superstar Rajinikanth in the Chandramukhi sequel.

Now, he has replied to the video and said that one of his friends shared Theepetty's video and that assured he would help get the actor's kids educated. He also said that Ajith has a heart of gold and is kind when it comes to this. Lawrence promised the actor that he will make the video reach Ajith sir, who will definitely come forward to help him.

Let's wait to see how Ajith will react to this video. We already know that the Kollywood Thala has already donated to the coronavirus relief.