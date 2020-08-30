Thalapathy Vijay Daughter's Movie Debut On Cards?

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has quite a huge fan following. Vijay was recently flooded with greetings and messages from all the corners of the world on the occasion of his marriage anniversary.

His fans who have utmost respect and regards for the actor's family are all set to get happy news which is doing the rounds in the Kollywood film circles.

We hear that Vijay's daughter Divya will be entering the tinsel world shortly. The number of followers for Divya who has entered Twitter recently is increasing day by day. Divya who was confined to her home during lockdown seems to be showing more interest in cinemas.

It is not new for people to see film star's children entering cinema land but people are wondering if this fourteen-year-old girl will get active in the movie leaving her studies at a young age. Divya has acted in one of Vijay's movie as his daughter. But though this news is doing the rounds, her family has not come out with any such announcement.

Vijay will be next seen on the big screen in the much-awaited film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie which has some of the best actors from tinsel town including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das in key roles is bankrolled by XB film creators by Xavier Britto. The movie will release in theatres after lockdown ends.