Thalapathy Vijay Pays Last Respects To SP Balasubrahmanyam At Chennai Farmhouse

Kollywood Thalapathy Vijay visited the singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's farmhouse in Chennai where his mortal remains had been placed for public view on Saturday. Vijay, who worked with late singer actor SP Balasubrahmanyam in Priyamanavale was spotted at the funeral paying his last respects. The picture of Vijay bidding a final farewell to the singer-actor has gone viral.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has to his credit over 40,000 songs in 5 Indian languages passed away at the MGM hospital in Chennai after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. He had been treated for COVID19 infection. Even though the singer recovered from the infection, he couldn't fully recover from the lungs infection and was put on ventilator support for quite some time.

Millions of SPB fans across the world paid tributes to the departed soul. Condolences have been pouring in on social media ever since his demise. SPB's death has left a huge vacuum in the music industry. Celebrities, politicians, fans and the general public paid a tearful farewell to the singer-actor whose songs remain evergreen.