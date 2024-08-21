‘The GOAT’ clears censor; gets U/A certificate

Kollywood superstar Vijay is set to captivate audiences once again in his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), marking his first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu. The highly anticipated movie is scheduled for a grand release on September 5, 2024.



The film features Vijay in dual roles, a highlight that has already sparked excitement among fans. With Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sneha leading the cast, The GOAT promises to be a cinematic treat. Director Venkat Prabhu recently shared on social media that the film has successfully passed the censorship board with a U/A rating. Along with this announcement, he unveiled an intense action poster, adding to the buzz surrounding the movie. The official runtime is expected to be revealed shortly.

The GOAT boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Jayaram, Laila, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Ameer, Manobala, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment, with Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S. Aghoram at the helm of production. The soundtrack, composed by the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja, is set to enhance the film's appeal further.

As the release date approaches, expectations are sky-high, and Vijay's fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable addition to his illustrious career.