The Title Look Of Dhanush’s Next Will Be Out On This Date

South Indian ace actor Dhanush is all in the best phase of his career as he is lined-up with a couple of prestigious movies. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Atrangi Re' movie which is helmed by Anand L Rai. Off late, he announced his new movie and also doled out that the title look of the film will be out tomorrow. This movie is a special one as it is Dhanush's first direct Telugu movie!

Dhanush took to his Twitter page to share this good news with all his fans… Take a look!

My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film .. title announcement tom 🙏🙏 Om Namashivaaya pic.twitter.com/cnaeMXO2h0 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2021

The movie is tentatively titled as 'Production 14' and the title look will be out tomorrow i.e on 22nd December, 2021 @ 9:36 AM. Sharing this announcement poster, Dhanush also wrote, "My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film .. title announcement tom Om Namashivaaya".

This movie will be directed by Venky Atluri and will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Even the makers shared the good news with all their fans through their Twitter page and expressed their joy teaming up with National Award Winner Dhanush.

We feel elated to team up with the National Award Winning Actor @dhanushkraja garu for a prestigious film in Telugu & Tamil🔥 Written & Directed by #VenkyAtluri, Produced by @vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya Title reveal at 09:36AM, Tomorrow💥@sitharaents @Fortune4Cinemas pic.twitter.com/1kxGrjKu3K — Fortune Four Cinemas (@Fortune4Cinemas) December 22, 2021

Sharing the announcement poster, they also wrote, "We feel elated to team up with the National Award Winning Actor @dhanushkraja garu for a prestigious film in Telugu & Tamil. Written & Directed by #VenkyAtluri, Produced by @vamsi84& #SaiSoujanya. Title reveal at 09:36AM, Tomorrow. @sitharaents @Fortune4Cinemas".

Well, as a part of Atrangi Re movie promotions, Sara and Dhanush made their appearance at 'Koffee Shots With Karan' and shared some interesting details. When Dhanush was asked to pick Sara or Sonam for best co-actor, then Dhanush said 'Sonam (Raanjhanaa co-star). Then Sara immediately replied, "Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper."

He also said the reason behind it as Sonam was his first co-star in Hindi and thus she will be always special. "Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that."

Well, Sara Ali Khan also penned an appreciation note on her Instagram page sharing a few pics from the movie. "Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu. I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda. Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable. 2 days to go".

Atrangi Re movie is directed by ace filmmaker Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia, Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. It will be released on 24th December, 2021 through the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on the occasion of the Christmas festival!