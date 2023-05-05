Live
Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Sony Pictures International Productions present #SK21 starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s next goes on floors in Kashmir
Written and Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and Music by GV Prakash. Produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R. Mahendran.
The Tamil film industry has been buzzing with excitement since #SK21 was announced as it unites Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP). After making their debut in Telugu with the much celebrated, ‘Major’, Sony Pictures International Productions has now entered the storied world of Tamil cinema with yet another story that celebrates India and its heroes and promises to entertain audiences worldwide. The film will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions, and R. Mahendran.
#SK21, written and directed by Raj Kumar Periasamy, promises to showcase Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan in a way that his fans have never seen before on the big screen. The film, which is a tale of ‘Guts and Gore," is high on patriotism, and his pairing with Sai Pallavi is something to watch out for. The movie begins filming today with a two-month schedule in Kashmir's stunning locations.
The announcement of the film was held at a grand event in Chennai in the presence of producers Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Mr. R. Mahendran, Mr.Sivakarthikeyan, MsSai Pallavi, Mr.Rajkumar Periasamy, Mr.GV Prakash, Co-Producer Mr Vakil Khan, Mr Lada Guruden Singh, General Manager and Head, Sony Pictures International Productions, India & Mr. Narayanan, CEO, RKFI.
The technical crew includes music director G V Prakash, production designer Rajeevan, cinematographer CH Sai, editor R. Kalaivanan, and action director Stefan Richter. The Film is co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.
This is RKFI's 51st production, the 50th being "Vikram," one of the biggest global successes of 2022.
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi
Technical Crew:
Writer, Director: Rajkumar Periasamy
Producers: Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran
Banners: RKFI, Sony Pictures International Productions
Co-Producer: God Bless Entertainment
Music: GV Prakash Kumar
Cinematography: CH Sai
Editor: Kalaivanan R
Production Design: Rajeevan
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar