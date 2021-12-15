Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins The Cast Of Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all busy with a handful of projects. A couple of days ago, she announced her next movie 'Yashoda' and commenced the shooting of the movie last week itself in Hyderabad. Now, the latest update from this movie is, Kollywood's star actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joined the cast and will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie.

In this video, we can witness Varalaxmi being introduced as 'Yashoda'. She will be playing the role of 'Yashoda' and looked stylish in the video walking to her caravan!

According to the sources, Varalaxmi joined the cast as she was very much impressed with the script! This will be her first collaboration with Samantha and we need to wait and watch how they will create magic on the big screens.

Varalaxmi already joined the cast of the Yashoda movie and the first schedule of the movie will be wrapped up on 23rd December 2021. The next schedule will be planned in the New Year i.e in January 2021.

Speaking about the movie, Samantha will be essaying the titular role in this film and it is being directed by Hari and Harish. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is bankrolling the movie under his home banner Sridevi Movies banner.

Speaking about the movie producer Shivalenka Krishna Prasad spoke to the media and said, "We all know that Samantha attained pan-India attention with The Family Man 2. In accordance with her current image, we have conceived a thriller that caters to a wide section of the audience."

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!