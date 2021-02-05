‘Vijay 65’ to be out by yearend?

'Master' is still making waves both online and offline, despite a three-week release tenure having been completed. The already circulated news is Nelson Dilip Kumar, who gave a major hit in ' KolamavuKokila' starring Nayanthara in the lead role, two years ago, is now helming Thalapathy Vijay's next film being produced by Sun Pictures.

This film tentatively titled ' Vijay 65' has achieved traction in the local media which has started reporting that it may get on floors by April and after a rapid fire shooting schedule, be ready for release by the end of the year.

Director Nelson is also busy with another venture starring the young Sivakarthikeyan which is titled '.Doctor'. Courtesy the pandemic, the film's release scheduled in September last year is now pushed to March third week.

With ' Master' being hailed for reviving the dormant big screen sector all over India and the world, the forthcoming releases are hopeful of better crowd response as 100 per cent occupancy too has been allowed from February 1. The summer months will see many big-budget flicks clashing at the cash counters.

As far as 'Vijay 65' goes, its producer Sun Pictures has one more mega venture in the form of 'Annatthhe' which has already been announced for release on November 4. Film circles in Chennai are keen to know when they would release Vijay's film , as Superstar's film has been pending longer than usual and its box-office performance will definitely reposition the hierarchy which is still with Rajinikanth as of present.