Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master

Vijay seems to have his hands full—what with back to back movie shoots. We told you that he had taken a break from his shoot to be with family on Christmas. Now, we hear that Thalapathy has finished the shoot of the most part of his next movie. The film is titled Master which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, fans are already getting impatient about his next movie. There's a lot of buzz surrounding ilayathalapathy Vijay's next movie. The curiosity of his fans are growing by the day and speculations are aplenty. Now, if a latest buzz doing the rounds is to be believed then Vijay's next will be with Samuthirakani of Nadodigal fame. The rumours perhaps originated after the director's recent interview in which he said he had narrated a script to the Tamil actor and Vijay had asked him to wait for the right time to shoot.

However, there is no official announcement from Vijay on his next movie. We hear in between shoots, he's lending an ear to movie scripts and trying to decide which one to kick off first as filmmakers are queuing up to sign him up given Vijay's success record in the recent time.

Vijay's career is on a purple patch with all his recent movies becoming money-spinners at the box office.

Vijay is already said to have had script reading sessions with filmmakers like Arun Raja Kamaraj, Vetrimaaran, Perarasu, Mohan Raja and Magizh Thirumeni. He is yet to give his nod to any of the filmmakers.

Vijay loves to do one thing at a time which is why he often waits to finish a film before announcing his next. So fans are hoping that Vijay will officially announce his next after he wraps up his movie Master which is under production.

So expect news about Thalapathy 65 soon after Master is pushed into post-production. Master features Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohan and Vijay Sethupathi among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for Master while Xavier Britto is bankrolling the project under the XB banner. The film is rumoured to be releasing in theatres on April 9 as a Tamil New Year treat to fans of Thalapathy.

Vijay was last seen in the sports drama Bigil directed by Attlee which was a decent hit at the box office.