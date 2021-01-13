Vijay's Master Gets Great Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

Kollywood actor Dalapathi Vijay starrer 'Master' was released in theatres throughout the country. This is the first-ever star-studded movie get theatrical released after Coronavirus.

Although the reviews from critics and fans have been mixed, the movie has received tremendous response on the first day of its release considering the fact that there was only fifty percent occupancy in theatres. Yet, Vijay fans showed their true love by booking their tickets two days in advance and enjoyed watching the movie during morning shows.



Fans were excited on watching a movie in theatres after a span of 9 months. Fans are sharing their opinions about their experience on social media. Fans are celebrating after seeing the combination of Dalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi on the screen. One of the fans stated, "To put it in a single sentence Master movie is amazing. This movie is a rollercoaster ride. Their combination is wonderful. Background music is very good."



"Master movie is quite ordinary. We are deeply disappointed. The only plus point is Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's combination and background music in the movie. The first half of the movie is good the second half is boring. Screenplay lags in some ways and the narrative is quite slow," opined another film buff.

"The first portion of the movie is nice. The second half is very ordinary. BGM is wonderful. Vijay shines as usual and the villain role played by Vijay Sethupathi is at its peak. Lokesh's direction and the story is good," writes one more fan. However, it remains to be seen how the movie will pay dividends at the box office. We will know tomorrow as box office reports will come in.