Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi And Fahadh Faasil Starrer Release Date Will Be Announced Soon

Indian film industry's legendary actor Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam movie and that too in 2018. Be it due to his busy political career or the pandemic time, he was off from the big screens from then. Now, he is all back to the films and that too with a bang. This time, he is sharing the screen space with ace Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi and young actor Fahadh Faasil for the 'Vikram' movie. Off late, the makers made an announcement regarding the release date of this most-awaited movie and created noise on social media…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "#VIKRAM theatrical release date to be announced on March 14th, 2022 at 7AM #VikramReleaseAnnouncement #KamalHaasan". The press release also reads, "With three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, Vikram has all the makings of an All Time Blockbuster".

Well, it was just yesterday that the makers announced the wrapping up news of the shooting and today once again they treated all the fans of these three talented actors…

Director Lokesh shared small promo of the celebration and announced the wrap-up news… Fahadh is seen shooting with his gun and asks his director for the party… All his team is also seen in the promo with all smiles!

Vikram movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also has Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles.

Kamal Haasan is also part of Shankar's prestigious Indian 2 movie!