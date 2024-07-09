Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ trailer set for release, fans anticipate gritty narrative

Chiyaan Vikram, celebrated for his versatility, was last seen captivating audiences in Mani Ratnam’s "Ponniyin Selvan 2." Since then, he has been deeply engaged in his upcoming projects, "Thangalaan" and "Veera Dheera Sooran."



Fans are buzzing with excitement as the trailer for "Thangalaan" is set to release tomorrow, offering a glimpse into the hard work and dedication Vikram and the cast have invested in the film. The earlier teaser had already captured the audience's imagination, raising expectations to new heights. All eyes are now on how director Pa Ranjith will showcase Vikram in this eagerly awaited film.

"Thangalaan" promises a raw and gritty narrative, featuring Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles alongside Vikram. The supporting cast includes talented actors such as Pasupathy and Daniel Caltagirone. Produced collaboratively by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, "Thangalaan" is set to be released in both 2D and 3D formats. The filmmakers aim to release the movie in multiple languages on August 15, 2024, with an official announcement expected soon.

The anticipation surrounding "Thangalaan" underscores Vikram's immense popularity and the high expectations for this project. Fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see how this film will unfold and how Vikram's performance will resonate with audiences. The release of the trailer is sure to provide a tantalizing preview of what promises to be a memorable cinematic experience.