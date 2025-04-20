Krithi Shetty serves summer realness

Krithi Shetty is turning up the heat this summer, and her latest fashion statement proves she’s all about bold moves and breezy vibes. The actress, who’s gearing up for her upcoming film LIK with Pradeep Ranganathan, recently made a splash on social media with her effortlessly cool style—and fans are here for it.

Krithi rocked a cream hoodie paired with casual blue denim shorts, topping off the look with eye-popping yellow sneakers from the cult-favorite Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger. Lounging stylishly on a blue sofa with her hair cascading freely, she exuded relaxed glam with a splash of street-style flair.





The look is a playful mix of comfort and edgy fashion, giving a serious nod to Tokyo’s vibrant streetwear scene. It’s flirty, fun, and bold—perfect for the sun-soaked season. Whether it’s her confident stance or the cheeky pop of yellow on her kicks, Krithi is clearly channeling “Japan cutie” vibes without trying too hard.





With this ensemble, she proves that staying comfy doesn’t mean compromising on style. Summer fashion just got a serious upgrade—and Krithi Shetty is leading the charge.