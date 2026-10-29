HYDRAA clears Muski lake debris, fences boundaries

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have removed construction and demolition (C&D) debris allegedly dumped at the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Muski lake in Narsingi, in connection with encroachment attempts.

Following the clearance of the debris, HYDRAA also took steps to safeguard the lake by fencing its boundaries to help prevent further encroachments and illegal dumping. Goutham Reddy, a local resident, who earlier filed a complaint, thanked HYDRAA officials for their swift response.

Goutham Reddy gave a representation to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, and other officials, urging them to take immediate measures to protect Muski lake and implement a comprehensive lake management and restoration plan.

The appeal came amid concerns over the vandalisation of the lake’s boundary fencing and the alleged illegal dumping of municipal solid waste within the lake premises. Residents pointed out that despite repeated interventions to prevent encroachments, violations continued to pose a threat to the water body.

In their representation, the citizens urged HYDRAA to identify those responsible for damaging the fencing and dumping waste and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against them. They also called for the strengthening of boundary fencing and continuous surveillance to prevent further violations.

Furthermore, they sought a comprehensive lake development, conservation and restoration plan in coordination with the departments concerned. They stressed the need to permanently protect Muski lake and the adjoining government land from encroachments and other illegal activities.

The citizens also appealed to the Commissioner to ensure that Muski lake would not return to a neglected or degraded condition following the restoration. Citizens called for the immediate implementation of a strategic action plan to complete the lake’s restoration and preserve its remaining natural resources.

Residents appreciated HYDRAA for prompt intervention. They also urged for strict enforcement to preserve Muski Lake and protect it from future encroachments and pollution.