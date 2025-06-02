‘Kubera’ audio launch wows Chennai

The audio launch of the much-anticipated Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kubera, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, turned into a spectacular celebration in Chennai. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the event was graced by the film’s lead cast including Rashmika Mandanna and other key members of the crew.

Rashmika delighted the crowd with her charm, playfully responding, “I love you too!” to fan cheers. She thanked Kammula for the opportunity and expressed interest in doing a full-fledged romantic film with Dhanush.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad reflected on his journey with Dhanush, from Kutty to Venghai, and now Kubera, expressing gratitude for the love fans have shown to the songs “Poyiraa Mama” and “Trance of Kubera.”

Sekhar Kammula heaped praise on Dhanush, calling him a “phenomenal persona” and affirming his belief in the film, repeating, “Kubera is a very, very, very brilliant film.”

Nagarjuna reminisced about his Chennai roots and teased fans with a sneak peek into his next, Coolie with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Dhanush concluded the event on an emotional note, chanting “Om Namah Shivaay,” and speaking about the film’s spiritual undertone. “Kubera will remind you of what truly matters—a pure soul,” he said, declaring his unwavering confidence in the film’s impact. Kubera is set for release on June 20.