Kuberaa Day 4 Box Office Collection: Total ₹55.10 Crore in 4 Days

Kuberaa is a new Indian movie. It is doing well in theatres.

In the first 3 days, it made about ₹48.60 crore in India.

On Day 4 (Monday, June 23, 2025), it made around ₹6.50 crore more.

So far, in 4 days, the movie has earned about ₹55.10 crore in India.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations, the movie stars Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil



