‘Kuberaa’ trailer hints at a gripping socio-political thriller
Renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, known for his heartwarming dramas like Happy Days, Anand, and Fidaa, makes a bold shift in genre with Kuberaa—a gripping socio-political thriller set to hit screens on June 20, 2025. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and it teases a gritty tale packed with suspense, social commentary, and intense drama.
The plot follows a dutiful government officer, played by Nagarjuna, who joins hands with a mysterious beggar, portrayed by Dhanush, to dismantle the empire of a powerful, corrupt tycoon, played by Jim Sarbh. However, just when things seem to fall into place, the beggar vanishes, leaving behind hundreds of crores and throwing the officer’s entire mission into turmoil.
In a significant departure from his usual feel-good films, Kammula’sKuberaa takes on a darker, more intense narrative, blending realism with riveting storytelling. Dhanush, in an author-backed role, shines as a beggar-turned-samaritan, while Nagarjuna brings gravitas as a relentless public servant. RashmikaMandanna appears as a trusted ally, and Jim Sarbh delivers a chilling presence as the greedy antagonist.
Technically, the trailer is impressive—Devi Sri Prasad’s pulsating score heightens the tension, NikethBommi’s cinematography adds depth to the visuals, and Karthika Srinivas’ crisp editing keeps the pace sharp. Backed by high production values from Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Kuberaa promises a rich cinematic experience.
With its intriguing premise and powerful performances, Kuberaa is shaping up to be a must-watch political drama this summer.