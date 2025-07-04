 Kush Jotwani on Working with Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino: “He’s Art, She’s Inquisitive”

As actor Kush Jotwani brings his magic on the big screen with Metro... In Dino, he has collaborated with Bollywood’s most celebrated young stars- Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Kush opened up about how he related to Aditya’s on-screen persona, his admiration for Aditya’s natural charm, and what it was like to collaborate with Sara.

On Finding Similarities with Aditya’s Character

“I think Aditya Roy Kapur’s character was very much like me,” says Kush. “You know, in terms of being this one guy who's enjoying life, not worrying about too much. Not everything is really planned… it’s just about having a good time.”

While Kush didn’t particularly manifest working with Aditya, he admits that the Aashiqui 2 star has a magnetic presence.

“I knew for a fact that this guy has some charm. I mean, he is very different. He’s art, you know, he’s beautiful. You look at him, you meet him in person, and you realize that he’s one charming man. And he’s so effortless.”

He adds that a lot of Aditya’s skills have been honed on the job. “I know for a fact that he’s learned all his skills on set while working. We’ve spent so much time together on set, we’ve talked about each other, about life and one thing that really stuck with me was how important it is to stay humble and grounded.”-

On Bonding with Sara Ali Khan On and Off Camera

Kush also shared insights into his on-screen chemistry with Sara Ali Khan, with whom he shares the majority of his scenes. “Spending time with Sara was also really nice. Majority of my scenes are with her, so naturally we’ve spoken more than me and Adi have spoken.”

He describes Sara as approachable and kind, a co-star who brings warmth and openness to the set.

“She’s really sweet. You go up to her, you ask her for some guidance, she’s right there to help you through it. She’s very soft-spoken, and also very inquisitive. She’s genuinely interested to know what’s up.”

With Metro... In Dino out in theatres, Kush Jotwani’s journey from web series to the big screen is earning attention and his ease with stars like Aditya and Sara only proves that he’s right where he belongs.

The film, directed by Anurag Basu, is an anthology which focuses on several parallel stories which features Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and Kush Jotwani.