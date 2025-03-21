‘L2E: Empuraan’ is not just a film; its magic: Mohanlal at film’s trailer launch

The much-awaited theatrical trailer of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 'L2E: Empuraan' was launched in a grand event at the INOX Megaplex, InOrbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai. Making history, the trailer was screened in the IMAX format for the media, marking the first-ever IMAX trailer launch for a Malayalam film. Additionally, 'L2E: Empuraan' will be the first Malayalam movie to have an IMAX release in select markets worldwide.

The event saw the presence of lead actor Mohanlal, director Prithviraj Sukumaran, producer Gokulam Gopalan, actor Indrajith Sukumaran, actress Manju Warrier, writer Murali Gopy, Hindi distribution partner Anil Thadani, and other key members of the cast and crew.

Speaking at the event, Mohanlal expressed his excitement, saying, “It has been a journey of 47 years, and making a film like this is no easy task. Thank you, Prithviraj, for making such a film. This is not just a film; it’s magic.”

Director Prithviraj highlighted the challenges of mounting a film of this scale, stating, “From the moment we decided to follow up 'Lucifer' with a sequel, I knew it was going to be a massive challenge. Thanks to Mohanlal sir and Antony sir for believing in this vision.”

Gokulam Gopalan expressed confidence in the project’s success, while Indrajith Sukumaran and Murali Gopy shared their excitement about the film. Manju Warrier called it a privilege to work alongside Mohanlal, and Anil Thadani praised Prithviraj for raising the bar for Indian cinema.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, 'L2E: Empuraan' is set for a grand worldwide release on March 27, 2025, in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.