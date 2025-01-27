‘L2Empuraan’ teaser sets an intense tone with larger-than-life visuals

Lyca Productions, one of South India’s leading production houses, is venturing into the Malayalam film industry with its highly awaited project L2Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features "The Complete Actor" Mohanlal in the lead, marking their third collaboration after the success of Lucifer and Bro Daddy.

L2Empuraan is the second instalment of the trilogy that began with the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The teaser, launched in Kochi, sets an intense tone with larger-than-life visuals, showcasing Mohanlal’s character, as a dark and mysterious mercenary leader. The teaser introduces "Qaraqosh," an abandoned town in Northern Iraq, and explores themes of power, betrayal, and control within a world of political intrigue and mercenaries.

Lyca Productions has partnered with Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirwad Cinemas Pvt. Ltd for this ambitious project. The stellar ensemble cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and others. Written by Murali Gopy, the film boasts music by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev.

Scheduled for a grand release on March 27, 2025, L2Empuraan will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, marking Lyca Productions’ powerful entry into the Malayalam film industry.