Laapataa Ladies Competes with Oppenheimer at Japan Academy Film Prize

Indian cinema has once again gained international recognition as Laapataa Ladies secures a prestigious nomination at the Japan Academy Film Prize. Competing in a stellar lineup, the film finds itself alongside celebrated global cinematic creations such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and Alex Garland’s Civil War.

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies has captured audiences with its unique narrative and compelling storytelling, earning its spot among the best in world cinema. This marks a significant achievement for the Indian film industry, highlighting its growing presence on the global stage.

The winner of this esteemed category will be announced on March 14 during the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony, one of the most respected events in international cinema. With this nomination, Laapataa Ladies has positioned itself as a strong contender amidst a collection of critically acclaimed films from some of the most influential filmmakers in the world.

The nomination reflects the film's universal appeal and the power of Indian storytelling to resonate with audiences beyond its borders. Fans and critics alike eagerly await the ceremony to see if Laapataa Ladies can clinch the title and bring this coveted honor home.