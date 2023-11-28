‘Ladies Tailor’ pair comes with a unique a subject; check out the details

Noted production house MAA AAI Productions is producing a prestigious movie titled as 'Shashtipoorthi' with Rupesh as the protagonist. “Ladies Tailor” movie pair Rajendra Prasad and Archana are the main characters in this film. 37 years after the release of the classic film, the pair is sharing the screen space which makes this film a special one. The first look motion poster has been unveiled by sensational director Anil Ravipudi. The “Bhagavanth Kesari” director was surprised by the efforts put into the film. He lauded debutante director and the whole “Shashtipoorthi” team. He wished super success for the film.

Talented director Pavan Prabha is making his directorial debut with this film which has several layers and shades. Produced by Rupesh Chaudhary, the film has wrapped up 80 percent of the shoot. Popular Bollywood and Tollywood heroine Aakanksha Singh, who is familiar to Telugu audiences with films like Devadas and Malli Rava and notable for her performance in Runway 34 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, pairs up with Rupesh in the film.

Speaking on this occasion, film director Pavan Prabha expressed, "No child has the opportunity to witness their parents' wedding. Shastipoorthi is a landmark event in one's life that provides a chance to compensate for that void. The film is crafted in the light of this sentiment, incorporating all necessary elements. It has heart-touching dialogues and crucial action scenes. Our protagonist, Rupesh, is undergoing special training for these action sequences. After the 'Ladies Tailor,' this film marks the reunion of Rajendra Prasad garu and Archana garu on screen. They portray different life stages, including a retro episode shot in Tathapudi near Yanam, where both actors appear unchanged from 30 years ago. The movie unfolds across 80 locations, with the majority of the shooting taking place in the vicinity of Rajahmundry. We captured the heart of Godavari, showcasing its natural beauty. Featuring five songs, one of which was filmed on an elaborate set in Ramoji Film City, the remaining songs were shot in the Godavari region, promising a captivating musical journey. Acclaimed composer Isaignani Ilayaraja has been enlisted, and we trust his ability to evoke powerful emotions."

The film's hero and producer Rupesh said, "This film unfolds against the backdrop of family bonds and values. Sharing the screen with seasoned actresses like Rajendra Prasad and Archana has been both a learning experience and a blessing. The moment we heard the storyline, we were determined to produce it under our banner. Our commitment is to deliver quality cinema to the audience while upholding high technical standards. Over the past year, we dedicated ourselves to this project, collaborating with renowned figures such as the legendary music director Ilayaraja and the accomplished art director Thota Tarani. It brings me joy to contribute to and produce a film with a compelling narrative. Currently, 80 percent of the shooting is complete, and we are gearing up to commence the next schedule soon."

Besides Rajendra Prasad, Archana, Rupesh and Akanksha Singh, the film's cast includes 'Kanthara' fame Achyut Kumar, Tenali Shakuntala, Ananda Chakrapani, Raj Thirandasu, Muralidhar Goud, 'Chalaki' Chanti, 'Balagam' Sanjay, Anil, KA Pal Ramu, Mahi Reddy, Shweta, Latha, Praveen Kumar and Sridhar Reddy.