Lalit Modi Drops A Few More Pics And Gives A Befitting Reply To The Trolls…

IPL former Chairman Lalit Modi created noise on social media by announcing his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared a few pics with from their Maldives vacation and stated that they are dating. His post received many trolls and thus today he once again dropped another post and shared a few throwback pics with his first wife Minal. Even he dropped pics that included PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, UK Prince Charles, Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and others. He also gave a befitting reply to the trolls with a long note…



Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can't be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good✔- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS - not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don't know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It's about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A "fugitive" - pray & tell me which court has "EVER CONVICTED" me. I will tell u none.TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 - @iplt20 - it's recession proof. All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there $ 500 dollars a day TA DA. WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE - NO. I WAS BORN WITH A "DIAMOND SPOON" I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor. ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP - when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED - 47,680 crores - that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media. .Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once."

With this post, Lalit Modi revealed that he is dating with Sushmita Sen… Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER".

Lalit Modi's first wife Minal died in 2018 battling with cancer…