Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Mourn For The Loss Of India's Nightingale…

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today morning at 8 AM in the Breach Candy hospital. She was attacked with deadly Covid-19 and also suffered with pneumonia and thus breathed her last due to multiple organ failure. Her sudden demise made all her fans and film industry celebs go shocked. Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and a few other B-Town celebs mourned for her loss through social media…



If we play her songs one by one, we could hear her for a month and never hear the same song again. Prolific and profound. I mourn with the rest of the country for our nightingale... My deepest condolences to the family.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/Dy01l6mbjI — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 6, 2022

So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy. It hurts and leaves an indelible void. Sad sad day. RIP Lata ji. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QC6SX6f4Ow — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 6, 2022

Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar ji. Your music lives on in our hearts and on our lips forever. ♥️ ♥️. Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/j25W8IOOeo — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) February 6, 2022

'God speaks through beautiful voices' Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji's voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/fM1he67o2G — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2022

Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/UvUDTPu1eq — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 6, 2022

Im speechless …. and very sad ….. the great legendary artiste , Nightingale of India … no longer in our midst …… 🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/H6wwspbig8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 6, 2022

We lost a legend... Lata Mangeshkar ji your music, personality, humility will always stay with us for generations... My condolences to the family 🙏🏼#LataMangeshkar — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 6, 2022

Shocked & extremely heartbreaking to know that our respected & most lovely @mangeshkarlata ji has passed away. Her melodious voice will live in our hearts forever. Condolences to the family. OM Shanti 🙏🏼 #LataMangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/TH5NeBCCrh — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkarji's voice will always be India's voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UIzLfDBSit — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP . — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 6, 2022

हमको मिली हैं आज, ये घड़ियाँ नसीब से जी भर के देख लीजिये हमको क़रीब से फिर आपके नसीब में ये बात हो न हो शायद फिर इस जनम में मुलाक़ात हो न हो लग जा गले से.. #LataMangeshkar To live in hearts we leave behind,is not to die. 🙏🙏♥️ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by demise of @mangeshkarlata didi she has been a mother figure to me over the years, use to call her every fortnight & have conversations. It's a personal loss for me. Her presence will be immensely missed in my life. Love you Didi.❤️❤️#OmShanti 🙏#VoiceofIndia pic.twitter.com/EDepT6229e — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 6, 2022

She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of thst chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 6, 2022

The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 6, 2022

A golden era of music world has truly ended!! Lata Ji you will be missed by millions of us & the generations coming after us!! Rest in peace!! #RIPLATAJI ॐ शान्ति 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2022

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji's songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Obviously, I don't have words that would do justice for a condolence, however, we all know she lived life to the fullest and is in a better place now! Lots of love and strength to the whole family and may her soul rest in peace! RIP 🙏 @mangeshkarlata didi pic.twitter.com/9M6lxhu6u5 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 6, 2022

