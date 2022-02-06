  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Mourn For The Loss Of India's Nightingale…

Lata Mangeshkar
x

Lata Mangeshkar

Highlights

  • Ace singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning in the hospital!
  • Bollywood celebs and her fans are paying tribute to Lata ji through social media!

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today morning at 8 AM in the Breach Candy hospital. She was attacked with deadly Covid-19 and also suffered with pneumonia and thus breathed her last due to multiple organ failure. Her sudden demise made all her fans and film industry celebs go shocked. Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and a few other B-Town celebs mourned for her loss through social media…

Kapil Sharma

Kajol

Farhan Akhtar

Lara Dutta Bhupati

Anushka Sharma

Shreya Ghoshal

Juhi Chawla

Sanjay Dutt

Esha Deol

Ranveer Singh

Dia Mirza

She shared a throwback picture of Lata ji and wrote, "Lata Mangeshkarji's voice will always be India's voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Om Shanti".

Akshay Kumar

This tweet reads, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti".

Shahid Kapoor

Pooja Bhatt

Madhur Bhandarkar

Vishal Dadlani

Hansal Mehta

Bhumi Pednekar

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback beautiful pic of Lata ji and wrote, "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness".

Nimrat Kaur

Zoya Akhtar

Manoj Bajpayee

Ajay Devgn

This tweet reads, "An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji's songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family".

Tusshar Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra

RIP Lata Mangeshkar ji…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X