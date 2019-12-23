Latest Update On Ajay Devgn's Next Movie Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's latest film 'Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior' has high expectations due to its historical subject. This movie is a periodic drama which recites the story of Maratha Empire's military leader 'Tanaji Malusare'. Directed by Om Raut, this movie stars ace Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Tollywood baddie Jagapathi Babu.

Holding the hearts with its rich historical aura and culture, Tanhaji, is a story of a warrior who stands against Mughal emperor to protect his motherland and Southern India. Mainly the consequences behind the battle of Sinhagad are to be witnessed on the big screens.

The latest update about this movie is: The theme of this movie is going to release tomorrow. Ajay Devgn posted this update through his twitter handle and made all his fans wait for it along with releasing a new poster of the film.

Tanhaji is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under Ajay Devgn FFilms and T-Series banners. Having a huge budget of 150 crores, this periodic drama's story is written by Prakash Kapadia and Om Raut.

Tanhaji is slated to release on 10th January 2020 which is only a few days away. So, all the movie buffs, be ready to witness a realistic war drama on the screens.