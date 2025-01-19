Legal drama ‘Court - State vs A Nobody’ set for March release

Wall Poster Cinema, renowned for its high-quality films, is all set to release its latest project, Court - State vs A Nobody, a gripping legal drama directed by debutant Ram Jagadish. The film, produced by Shanti Tipirneni and co-produced by Deepthi Ganta, has already created a buzz with its striking first look poster and motion teaser.

Starring Priyadarshi in the lead role as a lawyer, the poster showcases him holding a case file, portraying a man deeply invested in his ideals. The poster also features Harsh Roshan and Sridevi, hinting at a thrilling drama that revolves around these three key characters. The motion poster adds a unique twist, introducing the characters with creative elements—Sridevi’s name is revealed in a humorous fashion, while Harsh Roshan is introduced through a case number, adding an intriguing layer to the film’s narrative.

With the story focusing on a boy trapped in a legal case and fighting for justice, Court - State vs A Nobody is set to explore deep themes of justice and the legal system. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, and several others.

Cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, music by Vijay Bulganin, and screenplay by Karthikeya Srinivas and Vamsidhar Sirigiri ensure the film’s artistic and technical excellence. Set to hit theaters on March 14, during the Holi festival, the film is expected to captivate audiences with its compelling story and powerful performances.