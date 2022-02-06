Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At The Age Of 92

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last this morning at the age of 92 at Breach Candy hospital. She was tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus a few days ago and since then she is getting treated in the Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai. Lata ji passed away at 8:12 AM and yesterday itself doctors said that her condition turned critical.



Lata ji's family said friends and fans can pay homage to this great singer at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. For the past few days, the Breach Candy hospital doctors and Lata ji's family members are updating her health condition frequently to all her fans. But her sudden demise left all her fans to go shocked and saddened.

Lata Mangeshkar owns more than 5 decades of career span and she worked with great music legends like Madan Mohan, SD Burman, RD Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, OP Nayyar. She also lent her voice to female stars like Sridevi, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Preity Zinta.

Speaking about Lata Mangeshkar's family, she has 3 sisters Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar and a brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

RIP Lata Mangeshkar ji…