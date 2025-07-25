Leonardo DiCaprio leads electrifying Paul Thomas Anderson thriller ‘One Battle After Another’

Warner Bros has dropped the explosive second official trailer for One Battle After Another, the upcoming action-packed political thriller from celebrated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. Set to hit theatres on September 26, 2025, the film promises a gripping blend of high-stakes drama, unflinching action, and philosophical introspection, rooted in the ideologies of revolution and redemption.

Drawing inspiration from Thomas Pynchon’s cult postmodern novel Vineland (1990), One Battle After Another explores the aftermath of radical activism. The story follows a group of aging former revolutionaries who have long retreated into anonymity, only to be pulled back into conflict when their old enemy reappears after 16 years. With one of their own facing personal tragedy—a kidnapped daughter—they band together for one last mission, confronting not just their foe, but the bitter reckoning with their own beliefs and past betrayals.

The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Benicio del Toro, Shayna McHayle, and Chase Infiniti. Anderson, known for his distinctive blend of character-driven drama and visual stylization, infuses this political narrative with emotional weight and kinetic tension.

The newly released trailer offers glimpses of explosive confrontations, covert operations, and a simmering ideological war—set against a stylized, almost surreal American backdrop. With its charged political undercurrent and themes of loyalty, disillusionment, and resistance, the film explores how far one will go to protect their principles—or bury them.

Written and directed by Anderson, and produced alongside Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, One Battle After Another is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most provocative cinematic offerings.