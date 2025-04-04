Live
Liam Neeson to star in ‘The Naked Gun’ reboot directed by Akiva Schaffer
Paramount Pictures has officially announced a brand new feature film in the Naked Gun franchise, with acclaimed actor Liam Neeson stepping into the iconic role of Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. The reboot, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live), promises a riotous return to the world of absurd policing, outrageous mishaps, and slapstick comedy.
Titled The Naked Gun, the film is a bold revival of the beloved comedy series, this time with Neeson playing the son of the original bumbling cop made famous by Leslie Nielsen. With an impressive pedigree of producers including Seth MacFarlane and backing from Domain Entertainment and Fuzzy Door Productions, the project is set to bring the franchise to a new generation of viewers.
Joining Neeson in this offbeat crime-fighting mission is a diverse and unexpected ensemble cast. Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, WWE star Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston will all feature in what promises to be a high-energy, laugh-out-loud spectacle.
The screenplay is penned by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Akiva Schaffer, ensuring that the reboot remains faithful to the zany spirit of the original films while infusing it with a contemporary edge.
“This version of The Naked Gun aims to deliver a perfect blend of nostalgia and novelty — reimagining the beloved character while maintaining the series’ trademark wit and absurdity,” said a Paramount spokesperson.
The film’s first trailer has already been released, teasing a chaotic mix of action, humour, and a surprisingly heartfelt core. As the tagline boldly suggests, “Only one man has the set of skills to make the badge look this good.”
Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/BMUUOVQ7FPg
The Naked Gun is expected to hit cinemas later this year.